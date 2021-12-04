The first sentence of the letter Lee Hunnicutt wrote is right, socialism doesn’t work. I’m curious as to why he decided to throw this in after correctly referring to Cuba and Venezuela as examples of socialist countries: “the workers’ paradise.” One can only assume he draws a parallel between countries that provide their workers with paid medical leave, livable (not survivable) wages, health care and help paying for day-care expenses, as communist or socialist countries. This comparison he and so many others repeat is dead wrong.
The United States stands alone in the group of advanced nations on the planet that does not provide their workers with the respect and life they deserve. Workers of every race and ethnicity. All of the advanced nations that provide their workers this payback for their contributions to our world, are capitalistic countries just like the U.S., but they recognize that not every worker strives to be a billionaire entrepreneur and that many, if not most, love to work and love to enjoy every second of their lives that is not spent working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.