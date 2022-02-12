I found it upsetting that the Herald-Zeitung chose to use the phrase “disappointing adventure” to describe Justin Calhoun’s experience attending the candidate forum at the Brauntex Theater last Monday.
Justin Calhoun, a Democratic candidate for House District 73, was called a “Democratic f**got”, had his campaign materials trashed, and his car purposefully boxed in. None of that sounds like a “disappointing adventure.”
