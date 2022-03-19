The Bond Advisory Committee is prioritizing requests from many City Departments and will make their recommendations to Council in April. My hope is that Mission Hill Park will meet favorable consideration in their process.
Mission Hill Park symbolizes much of the history of this area. In 1757, Franciscan missionaries established nearby Mission Neustra Senora de Guadalupe. A Texas Centennial Marker telling that story was placed on Hwy 46 in 1936. The marker is now in front of the Westpointe HEB property. Roemer’s Texas specifically identifies Mission Hill as an area that he and Ferdinand Lindheimer botanized. That record beautifully describes the area’s flora and fauna. In the early 20th Century, General Pershing trained troops near Mission Hill. As the highest elevation in this town, Mission Hill was one point used in fire triangulation. A USGS marker, the Mission Hill point of the triangle, reminds us of how area fires were once pinpointed.
