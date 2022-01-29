Have you ever heard of the myth of the wolf in sheep’s clothing? Dennis Patrick Slattery in the Jan. 8–9 Voices is an expert in mythology and gives us his own version of it. He uses a smiling face and sparkling definitions to cover up his own version of the very “tyranny” he decries. Of course “None of us desires to have our young people exposed to hard-core pornography,” but the issue he determines is that neither a certain public official nor you as parents have a right to decide what is acceptable literature for your child’s school classroom or library.
This man displays the worst mythical thinking California has to offer Texas: Leave your child in the hands of liberal minded elites such as himself to decide what is best for him/her. That of course begins with the notion that, no matter their age, they should be able to explore sexual ‘literature’ which just might make you “uncomfortable.” But fear not, Slattery knows what is best for your child, and he no doubt will, if he has not already, done his best to keep you out of any meeting of your board of education.
