Many Republicans have criticized the J6 Committee for being too biased. And clearly it has been biased: nearly every witness has been a Republican that has provided testimony that sheds negative light on Trump. So, to get things in better balance, we need to find Democrats who will testify on Trump’s behalf. Somebody? Anybody?
