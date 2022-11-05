I’ve lived a long and satisfying life. I feel lucky to have lived it in the USA. I learned to respect the ideals our nation is based upon — truth liberty, honor, ethics, and so on. We’ve never fully reached these lofty goals, but I believe as long as the majority is working for them, one day we will.
Meanwhile the motto I’ve developed and lived by is to “Do the best you can with what you have and what you know at the time.”
