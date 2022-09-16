In reading Kayla Kerr’s free advertisement masquerading as an opinion piece, I was taken on a rambling journey through a confusing and chaotic rant against some phantom attack on free market economic policy.
While pulling sense out of this random collection of customer testimonial, baby announcement, and victimhood, one thing stuck out as particularly odd. Kara uses an example of shelter overpopulation as an argument to support her business and breeders in general. She writes, “The real tragedy is that an estimated 6.5 million dogs, cats and other former pets enter shelters every year.”
