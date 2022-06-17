We are again faced with the tragedy of another tragic mass shooting at an elementary school. We have also seen these at grocery stores, churches, and movie theaters. We must again ask ourselves why this happens only in America? Is there anything we can do to reduce the risk of more such events happening?
We hear all manner of comments, criticisms, and suggestions from both sides of the political aisle. There are solutions we could try if we had the political will to use them.
