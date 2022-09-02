It is quite understandable why 60-70 percent of democrats don’t want Joe Biden to run for president in 2024. He has been an un-American dupe of his progressive staff, an international wimp, and a national disgrace.
What I wanted to see in our national leader was one who would get us back our energy independence by restoring the XL pipeline, ANWR, and in-state drilling; one who would close our border, stop illegal immigration, and complete the fence; one who would bring us economic stability without inflation at the gas pump and at the grocery store; one who would show strong leadership among the nations at NATO and confronting Xi Jinping and Vlad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.