Shortly after the Uvalde shootings Governor Abbott repeatedly said we must focus on mental health issues. As a retired mental health professional I hoped he meant it but was suspicious that he was merely trying to keep the conversation away from gun control.
Since the shooting he has done nothing about mental health nor has he referenced mental health in his campaign re-election ads. Instead his ads imply that he has championed funding for education.
