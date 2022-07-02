Mid-June brought me to a lively birthday event for a 3-year-old youngster. Among the family and neighbors gathered, two attendees spoke with me about “the column” that appears for Comal County Conservation Alliance. One of the younger adults had some questions about conservation and the efforts I have been describing in the Herald-Zeitung. Smiling, I remarked, “just last month I attended a 4th birthday celebration and it was for the CCCA. It’s fun to find folks curious and interested!
During that 4th birthday event held at Tye Preston Memorial Library we had an opportunity to identify accomplishments and look toward the future. It is impressive to take note of the diverse variety of folks in Comal County and Hill Country engaged around the subject of the pressures brought with accelerated development. It leads to taking a candid look at the pressures on remaining acreage and green spaces. Should there be some boundaries to protect parcels from eager subdividing? If so, where are these parcels? When assessing water resources for our area, what are the limitations and how is wastewater carefully reused or disposed of going forward? Assisting in addressing salient issues of note, a Land Conservation Fund of private donations seeks to provide supportive encouragement and preparatory assistance should landowners of limited means want permanent protection for some parcel(s). In the same vein, explorations about support by both municipal, county and state authorities are being pursued through citizen contact. Conversations among elected officials remain ongoing. So, the 4th birthday occasion provided some satisfactory and appreciative “growing and maturing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.