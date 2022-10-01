The NB City Council recently authorized an expenditure of $500,000 to be taken from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated funds. The American Rescue Plan Act funds (taxes) from the Federal Government are to be used for COVID-19 related economic hardships. This $500,000 is to be used to offset the high NBU electric bills. These high electric bills are not the result of COVID 19, but rather mismanagement by the utility company. There are more than enough federal and state welfare programs for those that cannot pay their electricity bills without adding to the inflationary spiral and adding to the federal deficit when using American Rescue Plan Act funds. I would suggest the NB City Council send back any American Rescue Plan Act funds. Slim chance that will happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.