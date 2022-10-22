Back in July 2022, I wrote a Letter to the Editor talking about if you were dismayed and frustrated by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, but you didn’t vote in 2016 or voted for Donald Trump because far right Republicans convinced you Hillary Clinton was the devil reincarnated, you get exactly what you deserved. Many rationalized away the possibility of Roe v Wade being overturned as not being possible because of past precedence, etc., etc., and we all saw how that worked out.
Whether you realize it or not, we are facing a similar decision in 2022. The six leading Republican candidates to head various budget, finance, and other related committees, if the Republicans win back the House of Representatives, have all clearly stated they intend to significantly reduce, if not eliminate, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid once they’re in power. Are the Democrats so “bad” that you’re willing to risk the possibility these programs — programs that millions rely on to simply survive — will be seriously reduced or eliminated? If the answer to that is yes, or you’ve convinced yourself it’s not possible, once again, you’ll have gotten exactly what you deserve if it comes to pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.