To Davenport High School’s first senior graduating class of 2022, congratulations to each one of you for running the race, staying the course, keeping the faith and successfully crossing the finish line. Your time finally arrived, you did it! You made it through. I’m proud of all of you.
High school graduation is exciting, it sparks hope for the future. Never stop growing, exploring learning and challenging yourself. Aim high, dream big, strive for excellence. Be a positive influence in the world in which we live.
