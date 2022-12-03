Xena Lou Barkis Jones, 92, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Xena was born on August 20, 1930, in a small West Texas town of Girvin, Texas, to Pete and Addie Barkis.
Xena became a Registered Nurse at the age of 20 and moved to Houston, Texas to work at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital. It was in Houston where she met Charles, the love of her life. They married on September 9, 1951, in Fort Stockton, Texas. They returned to Houston where they worked and raised their family. Xena and Charles retired to Canyon Lake in 1992 and were active members of St. Thomas Catholic Church and the Heritage Museum of the Hill Country. In fact, there is an area of the Museum that is dedicated to Xena for all her hard work and volunteering at the Museum. She loved organizing, volunteering, quilting and spending time with her family and friends. After Charles died, Xena moved to Rio Terra Senior Living Community in New Braunfels, Texas. There she enjoyed a wide variety of activities and socializing with her friends.
Survivors include her children, Christi Jones of Manor, Texas, Larry Jones and wife, Marie, of Chappell Hill, Texas, Becky Pless and husband, Mel of Hallettsville, Texas, and Rhonda Gabriel and husband, David, of Canyon Lake, Texas; six grandchildren, Jenn, Angie, Julie, Chelsea, Mitch and Jake and six great grandchildren, Sam, Camden, Cohen, Annika, Jackson and Jordyn. Xena was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles, and her son, Les Jones.
A gathering of friends and family will take place 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Sattler/Canyon Lake with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. A Mass of Remembrance will be conducted at 3:00 pm, Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Canyon Lake, Texas with burial to follow at Mountain Valley Cemetery in Canyon Lake, Texas.
Memorials may be sent to Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country, P.O. Box 1598, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133, or St. Thomas Church, 180 St. Thomas, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133, or the charity of your choice.