William Otto Eickmann, fondly known as “Willie”, 81, of Needville, Texas passed away on July 4, 2022. He was born on June 28, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to Elmer O. Eickmann and Gladys Stahl Eickmann Pattison. He served our country in the US Navy having enlisted February 28, 1959 and was honorably discharged February 27, 1965. He married the love of his life Arlene Laubach Eickmann on February 16, 1963. Willie was first employed with Austin Power & Light in Austin and later went on to work for over 30 years with Houston Lighting and Power. One of his many accomplishments was assisting with the Emergency Response Team.
Willie was a long-time member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville and was a 3rd Degree with the Knights of Columbus. He was also very active in the American Legion and a Life-time member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Willie enjoyed spending time with his family. He deeply loved his daughters and was a very proud grandfather. He was a true family man.
Willie was also greatly involved with his community throughout his life and made many lasting friendships. He will be missed by all.
In addition to his parents, Willie is preceded in death by his step-father, Roy Pattison; Sister, Kathleen Martin; parent in laws, Edgar & Anita Laubach; sons-in-law, William Brumbelow and Mark Baranowski; brother-in-law, Tommy Martin; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Strupp and Lynne Laubach; and grandson, William Ray Brumbelow Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Arlene Eickmann; daughters, Suzanne Brumbelow, Rebecca Christianson and husband, Grant, and Christine Graf; brother, Kenneth Eickmann and wife, Charlene; brothers-in-law, Willard Laubach and wife, Dorothy, and Kenneth Strupp; sister-in-law, Caroline Craze and husband, Robert.
Willie is also survived by grandchildren, Racheal Brumbelow (Larry Witek, Jr.), William Shane Brumbelow, Audrey Brumbelow (Blake Tipton), Peyton Riley Christianson, Rowen Christianson, Tait Christianson, Micheal Graf (Nicole Shoup)and Emily Graf; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will include William Shane Brumbelow, Micheal Graf, Rowen Christianson, Tait Christianson, Larry Witek Jr., and Blake Tipton. Honorary Pallbearers will include Jeff Eickmann, Jason Eickmann, Terry Martin, Tim Martin, Gary Craze, and Gary Lett.
In leiu of flowers, for those wishing, please consider making a memorial donation to the American Heart Association, the American Kidney Fund or the Charity of your Choice.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 10, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville with a reception/luncheon to follow at The Family Life Center.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Spring Branch, Texas with light refreshments being served in the CCD Building afterwards.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
