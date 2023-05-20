William Wayne “Bill” Webb, 88, knew how to get the most out of every moment. His life was packed with adventures, memories, friendships, and laughter. From his birth on May 13, 1935, in Bryan, Texas, to his passing after a sudden illness on May 15, 2023 in New Braunfels, Bill walked through this world with a buoyant spirit and an industrious manner. We could always count on Bill to get the job done, no matter what the job might be.
Bill graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1953 and proudly served for 4 years in the US Navy. He married the love of his life, Linda Ann Northington, on December 29, 1961, and they celebrated their 61st anniversary together a few months ago. In 1963, Bill graduated from Southwest Texas State College and went on to start his own business, LANCO Distributing in San Antonio, Texas. Friends and family would often hear Bill cheerfully say, “If you own your own business, you only have to work half a day, and you can pick which twelve hours it is.”
As the family grew, Bill and Linda welcomed daughter Susan and son Mike, their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bill enjoyed playing golf, and Bill and Linda both enjoyed taking lengthy trips around the United States and Canada in their RV. Some particular highlights included the Cowboy Poetry gathering in Alpine, Texas; Prince Edward Island, Canada; and a month-long adventure supreme with Susan that involved an impromptu interaction with a wild bear cub!
In time, Bill and Linda moved from San Antonio to Cibolo, and most recently, to the community of Rio Terra in New Braunfels, where they have delighted in spending more time with their extended family. His four great-granddaughters always made “GG Bill” break out in a hearty laugh, and he eagerly awaited the arrival of his fifth great-granddaughter, due in June.
“Wild Bill” is survived by his loving wife, Linda Webb; daughter & son-in-law, Susan and Gary Korn; son & daughter-in-law, Mike and Laura Webb; grandson & spouse, Travis & Danielle Korn; granddaughter & spouse, Sarah & Casey Cantu; granddaughter & spouse, Rachel & Troy Malette; grandson Aaron Bradley; grandson Ben Bradley; granddaughter Abby Webb; and four great-granddaughters: Taylor Korn, Camila Cantu, Sydney Malette, and Penelope Cantu.
A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, from 2:00-4:30 pm at Rio Terra in New Braunfels, Texas. The family requests donations in Bill’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.