William Michael Norris was born in New Braunfels, TX to William Luther Norris & Margaret G. Norris (Engbrock). Mike was born on May 7, 1946 & passed away in the early morning hours of May 14, 2023.
Mike is survived by his wife Sue Norris, son Craig Norris & daughter Tracey Norris; brother Jerome Norris & wife Dannell ; sister Loretta Porter & husband Arnold. Mike & Sue were married for 53 years.
Mike graduated from New Braunfels High School, Class of 1964. Mike was a proud member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of ‘68, where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. After college, Mike served his Country as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. As a newlywed, Mike was stationed in Panama, where he served as a Communications Officer. Mike was later stationed in Homestead, Florida, where he earned a Master in Business Administration from the University of Utah.
Mike was known for his involvement in the community and church. Mike was a great leader in the New Braunfels community , typically behind the scenes, and was always steady and fair. His impact on New Braunfels will be felt for generations. He dedicated his time to helping others at Saints Peter & Paul and the Mission of the Divine Mercy.
Those who knew him well knew that he was quite the comedian. Always joking. Always smiling.
Visitation & Rosary will be on Thursday, May, 18, 2023 at the Mission of the Divine Mercy. Visitation begins at 5pm. Rosary will begin at 6pm. Address: 1531 Indian Chief Trail, New Braunfels, TX 78132.
Services will be held at 10am Friday, May 19, 2023 at Sts. Peter& Paul. Burial to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Reception afterwards at Sts.Peter & Paul.
In lieu of flowers, Mike wishes any donations to go to the Mission of Divine Mercy.