William “Mark” Crayton of New Braunfels, TX passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the age of 58. He was born on November 14, 1963 in New Braunfels to William and Daisy Crayton. Mark graduated from Canyon High School 1982. He attended Shriner College in Kerrville and Texas State in San Marcos.
Mark is survived by his mother, Daisy Mae Crayton; son, Christopher Ortega and wife Devinne; daughters, Kyana Drew Crayton and Lexus Jade Crayton; grandchildren, Chyanne Kaye, Levi Ryan, Brooklyn Renae, and Amaryana Mae. He was preceded in death by his father, William Margin Crayton; paternal grandparents, Martha Louise and Odell Crayton Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Estelle and Amos Ball.
Services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until Service time at 11:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to https://gofund.me/09b8be4c
Commented