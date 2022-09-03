William James Grohman Sr.

July 3, 1942 - August 14, 2022
“Billy” or “Bill” or “Boppa”, age 80, passed away on August 14, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Frank Emil Grohman and Hattie M. Seidel Grohman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters - Mary, Joseph, Eleanor, Gerrard (Jerry), Betty Ann, Leroy, John Thomas (Tommy), Alphonsus, Marvin Del and Patrick. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Charmaine Smith Grohman, his son William “Billy” James Grohman Jr., daughter-in-law Beth, grandchildren Will and Hannah; his daughter Theresa Charmaine Grohman Pena and son-in-law Ronnie Pena Sr., step-grandchildren Ronnie Jr, and Jonathon and three step great grandchildren; his sister Patricia; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He graduated from St. Gerard High School, he served his country in the Navy, returned home, worked a short time at USAA and then went to work for Guess Uniform starting as a routeman and working his way up to General Manager. He was a success in large part due to his good business sense, his desire to give outstanding service, his sense of humor, and his ability to make friends. The strong bonds he built with his customers and colleagues helped make Guess Uniform a success.
He was dedicated to his wife and children and took great pride in their happiness and success. He and Charmaine loved to have family and friends over for meals and cards. They entertained, fed, and gave love and emotional support to many of their children’s friends as well. He was warm and funny and sometimes “goofy” and loved most everyone and was easily loved by most everyone in return.
He loved and lived his Catholic faith. He led the altar servers and was a Eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception in Marion and kept watch during Holy Hour at 1 a.m. in the morning many years in a row at St. Peter and St. Paul’s in New Braunfels. He loved his dominoes and cards; playing them anywhere the family gathered. He taught many family members the games he loved which they will remember the rest of their lives.
He was well taken care of at Sodalis/Mercy House in New Braunfels. The family would like to thank all who cared for him in his greatest time of need.
Bill will be sorely missed by all who knew him, but most especially his family. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 which will include a Rosary starting at 7:00 PM. A Holy Mass will occur Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A committal service with Navy honors will occur Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
In lieu of flowers Bill would want you to nurture your loved ones, remember the poor and know how much God loves you.
