William Franklin “Frank” Johnson, 66, of New Braunfels, TX passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Frank was the son of Gail and Clyde Johnson of Alabama, born on January 24, 1956. Preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Clyde Johnson, and brothers, Arthur and Pete Johnson. Survived by his son, William Johnson, daughter, Beverly Johnson, brother, Allen Johnson, sister, Pamela Jackson, and partner, Perri Bickham.
After graduating from Marbury High School, he served in the US Army as a Combat Engineer. His journey would eventually lead him to Texas where he would spend the rest of his life.
Frank was a man of many talents. Starting off as a framer, he went on to establish a successful construction company. After retirement, his entrepreneurial spirit could not sit still for long, and he directed his energy to building custom homes.
In his free time, he lived life to the fullest through his passion for car racing, classic cars, and motorcycles.
Frank was larger than life and all that knew him, loved him. He had a presence about him that was unforgettable. He had a generous heart and used his skills and resources to help friends, family, and those who were brought into his daily life with no expectation of anything in return. He was a devoted father and friend to many. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
A visitation for Frank was held Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ridout’s-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel, 347 E Main St, Prattville, AL 36067. A funeral service was held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at New Prospect Baptist Church, Highway 57, Prattville, AL 36067.
