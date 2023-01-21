“Wilfred Weinheimer, educator, musician, and humorist, born September 30, 1935, died without a colonoscopy on January 15, 2023. He leaves behind relatives, acquaintances and friends and a deep personal philosophy which follows:”
Devine Order
(by Wilfred Weinheimer)
The Divine Order in one’s life may not
Always be apparent as the rising
And setting of
the sun.
The Mystery of God’s order may always
Be that for me –
a mystery.
But Through prayer and resignation
I find the wisdom
I need to work
With the Divine Order of God.
With gratitude,
I give thanks
That God is with
me always
Guiding me.
I listen and I follow, knowing that
I am cooperating
with the
Divine Order
Wilfred was the organist at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, TX for more than 30 years playing the organ and piano at weddings, funerals and he directed the choir for the 9:30 mass. Wilfred admired the classics, enjoying classical music, art, and literature.
Wilfred graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Fredericksburg, TX. He earned his teaching certificate in 1958, beginning his teaching career in New Braunfels, TX. He taught for New Braunfels ISD initially at Lamar Elementary School. He took a break from New Braunfels ISD to teach overseas in Berlin 1970/71; returning to teach 6th grade at the New Braunfels Middle School. Upon retirement, continuing with his servant’s heart, Wilfred cared for others doing whatever he could do to help them and to comfort them.
Wilfred was born in Fredericksburg Texas to Elsie (Jenschke) and Wolfgang Weinheimer. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Clarence of Fredericksburg. He is survived by his sister in-law, Dorothy Ann, nieces: Cindy Kunz (Patrick), Lori Gesell (Ronnie), nephews: Steven (Marissa), Timothy. Wilfred will be greatly missed by his family and his close friends: Barron Schlameus, Larry Patton, Fr. Albert, and many more friends. Family members and others lovingly call Wilfred, Bruder (German for “brother”).
A sincere appreciation goes out to the individuals who provided loving care to Wilfred at Christus Santa Rosa hospital and Christus Santa Rosa ER in New Braunfels, Kirkwood Manor, and Hope Hospice.
It is given that Wilfred is sitting at Jesus’ Table enjoying a bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich on lightly toasted bread and drinking a Modelo poured over ice in a glass. Wilfred is Home with God, his life’s goal.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
A Rosary is set for 9:30 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a mass following at 10:00 on Jan. 30, 2023. A reception at the church to follow.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com