Wilburn Koehler was born in Cibolo Texas on March 2, 1936, to William A. Koehler and Thelka Zuercher Koehler. He married Katherine Hansmann Koehler on June 2, 1957.
Wilburn is survived by 4 children, Scott Koehler and wife Stephanie, Sandi Koehler, Sarah Koehler and husband Tony, and Savannah Koehler; 7 grandchildren, Lil Scott Koehler and wife Lori, Steven Koehler and wife Joei, Ryan Koehler and wife Lindsay, Ben Koehler, Kyle Maurer, Lindsey Maurer, Larissa Maurer; 4 great-grandchildren, Margaret, Aubrey, Bryna, and Colbie Koehler; brother Elwin Koehler and wife Priscilla, sister Evelyn Kropp and husband Ernie
Wilburn was preceded in death by his parents, William Koehler and Thelka Zuercher Koehler; wife Katherine Hansmann Koehler; grandchildren Shawna Koehler, Sonja Koehler and Gregory Scheffel; brothers Leelan Koehler, Burton Koehler, and Alton Koehler.
Wilburn was a long time 9 pin bowler at Solms Bowling Club and also a life time member. He enjoyed dancing and listening to old country music. He also thoroughly enjoyed meeting up with his breakfast club in Marion 6 days a week.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 5-8 at Zoeller Funeral Home. The funeral service will be hold on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 pm at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion, officiated by Reverend Paul Theiss. The interment will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. John Lutheran Church day care.