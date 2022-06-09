Wilbert Lee Dornak, 83, of Shiner, passed away peacefully surrounded by all those he loved the most on June 3, 2022. He was born on January 3, 1939, in Hallettsville, Texas, where he attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. In 1957 he moved to San Antonio, Texas where he worked for O’Krent Floors and met his loving wife, Charlotte; they were married in 1960 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma, Texas. Anyone who knew Wilbert can attest that he always valued hard work and in 1980 he opened his own business, C&W Floors. Wilbert and Charlotte owned and operated C&W Floors while living in Garden Ridge, Texas until 2006 and finally selling the business they built together in 2010. However, it wasn’t all work and no play. Wilbert and Charlotte loved to dance, and they spent 61 years together enjoying time with family, hunting, and working their cattle on Misty Creek Ranch, in Shiner, Texas. Wilbert was a member of the
Bracken Bowling Club and SPJST. Wilbert is survived by: his loving wife Charlotte Dornak; two daughters, Deborah (Chip) DuPont and Sharon (Keith) Miller; five grandchildren, Evan Dornak, Bobby (Melissa) DuPont, Nathan (Grace) DuPont, Joshua (Tracy) Miller, and Courtney (Elie) Rosen; five great grandchildren, Robby DuPont, Aiden DuPont, Nava Rosen, Avishai Rosen, and Anaelle Rosen. Wilbert was proceeded in death by: his parents Albina and Joseph Dornak; siblings, Archie Dornak, Joe Max Dornak, Marcella Brock and Annie Mae Smolik. Graveside Service: 10 am, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Holy Cross Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas. Pallbearers: Elie Rosen, Evan Dornak, Nathan DuPont, Bobby DuPont, Pete Alexander, Justin Bujnoch, Brian Haas and Doak May. Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church/School, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church or Donor’s Choice. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, Texas.
