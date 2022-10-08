October 25, 1966 ~ October 1, 2022
Wendy Kay Hanson of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at age 55. Wendy was born in New Braunfels on October 25, 1966. She graduated from New Braunfels High School and was a Unicorn through and through. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University).
She married her soulmate, James Hanson, on April 25, 1992. They celebrated thirty wonderful years of marriage earlier this year, living in their dream home among the live oak trees on her family’s ranch.
Wendy taught for almost thirty years, with twenty-four years in New Braunfels elementary schools. Wendy’s fierce loyalty and dedication to kids was an inspiration to all. She loved her students and became life-long friends with many of her fellow teachers. She also enjoyed working summer weekends at the Lazy L and L Campground.
Wendy loved being a “Football Mom” to her two sons during their high school and college football careers – cheering them on at games, coaching as needed, and feeding them and their teammates her famous lasagna. She was born to be a Mom.
Wendy had a quiet confidence and strength that drew people to her. She was smart, funny, generous with her time, energetic, and caring. She made life more fun for all who knew her. She enjoyed hosting family and friends for birthdays, holidays, and football watching. She made everyone feel welcome and she did it all with just a touch of her signature “bling”. She touched many lives in a positive way and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband James; her sons, Colton Hanson and Dillon Hanson, and future daughter-in-law Reece Bohan; her parents, Dee and Lowell Cook and John and Carol Warncke; her sister Cody Cook and significant other Miquel Perez and his daughter Hailey; her sister-in-law Carolyn Shurtleff and husband Mike; her father-in-law Marvin Hanson, and numerous other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Wendy on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 2:00 – 7:00 pm at Lazy L and L Campground in the Dance Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Communities in Schools of South Central Texas or Kids Club – New Braunfels.
Arrangements entrusted to Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home 189 N. Seguin Ave. New Braunfels, Texas 78130.