Wayne C. Hadley passed away peacefully on February 12, 2023, at the age of 98. He was a proud native Texan born on December 18, 1924, in Dallas. The son of Wayne F. Hadley and Alma Wulff Hadley, he was a special gift for his mother, arriving on her birthday. Wayne knew he was extremely fortunate to have two wonderful, loving parents. They were kind, caring, intelligent, and hard-working people who gave him an excellent foundation for a successful life.
Wayne spent his childhood in Austin, Texas. Due to his father’s job transfer, the family moved to Detroit, Michigan when Wayne was 13. The much colder northern climate was a big adjustment, but Wayne quickly made friends and enjoyed learning to ice skate. Another transfer in 1939 took the family to Topeka, Kansas. Wayne graduated from Topeka High School in 1942. He had many happy memories of his high school years and established several life-long friendships. There he developed a love of languages, with Spanish being his favorite. This led him to major in foreign languages at Washburn University.
Like many of his generation, Wayne’s college years were interrupted by World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and attended Notre Dame University’s school for midshipmen and officers. Wayne’s three-year naval career was served on a troop transport ship that took soldiers between the U.S. and Europe, and to other locations including India. The ship carried 3,000 troops and traversed a route that crossed the rough seas of the North Atlantic Ocean. Wayne served as a navigator and gunnery officer. He described how the waves would sometimes be 50 to 60 feet high, reaching the top deck of the ship. These weather conditions could last for days at a time.
Wayne left the Navy in 1946 with the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. He then returned to Topeka to complete his education where he earned a BA in 1947 and a Juris Doctor from Washburn Law School in 1949. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Washburn. In his free time, Wayne enjoyed playing golf at Topeka Country Club. He also liked to sing and play popular music on his guitar.
Wayne married Billie Powell in 1949 and they had two children, Jodi Lynn Hadley (Mackey) and Steven Wayne Hadley. Wayne and Billie divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married Diane Brooks Marsh and they divorced after 30 years together.
Wayne was employed as the national sales manager by Myers & Co., a Topeka, Kansas publisher of school yearbooks. In this position, he traveled the entire U.S., usually leaving home on Sunday and returning on Friday evening. To facilitate his travels, Wayne learned to fly a small plane. He earned a commercial pilot’s license and logged almost 4,000 hours in the air, mostly flying a Beechcraft Bonanza.
When Myers was acquired by Josten’s, an opportunity arose for Wayne to return to his beloved Austin, Texas in 1967. Back in Austin, he greatly expanded and developed Josten’s statewide sales force and grew the company’s sales in Texas. In 1981, Wayne moved to New Braunfels, Texas where he lived for the remainder of his life. He spent the last years of his career working as the Texas sales manager for Herff Jones, a nationwide yearbook and class ring company. Because he was fluent in Spanish, his territory also included Puerto Rico and Venezuela.
In 1983, Wayne began a long, happy retirement. Both mental and physical exercise were important parts of his life. Every morning he worked crossword puzzles, played Solitaire on his laptop, and watched old movies, preferably in Spanish. He was also a great fan of starting the day with some chuckles by reading newspaper comics. For 20 years, Wayne was a dedicated runner. Eventually, he transitioned from running to walking and working out with weights at the YMCA and later at Das Rec. He frequently attributed his excellent health and longevity to exercise with a little help from modern medicine. Wayne was also a lifelong outdoorsman. He made several fishing trips to Canada and owned a ranch with a beautiful creek, pecan grove, and plentiful wildlife near Brackettville, Texas. He spent many happy days there with family, friends, and business associates.
Wayne’s passion for golf lasted throughout his life. He never stopped learning about golf and working to improve his game. He continued to play 9-holes weekly with friends until a few months ago. Wayne made the first hole-in-one at the newly renovated Landa Park Golf Course on October 22, 2014. This lucky feat was the topic of an article in the New Braunfels Herald Zeitung on his 90th birthday. Wayne greatly enjoyed sharing his bountiful golf wisdom with his great-grandson, Mackey Samuels. He loved watching Mackey develop his golf skills both in person and in videos sent by Mackey’s parents.
Wayne was devoted to his family, friends, and dogs. Over the years, he had four Chihuahuas who were dearly loved and constant companions. He was able to live independently in his daughter and son-in-law’s New Braunfels home until very recently. They traveled from Topeka, Kansas to New Braunfels to spend several months a year with him. He also greatly enjoyed time spent with his only grandchild, Jessica Samuels, and her family.
Wayne’s son, Steven, died in 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Jodi Mackey, and son-in-law, Dave Mackey of Topeka, Kansas and New Braunfels, Texas; granddaughter, Jessica Mackey Samuels (John) and great-grandson, Mackey Samuels of Topeka, Kansas; sister, Joan Szuwalski and her three children of Del Norte, Colorado; and the Russell and Diana Vollbrecht family of New Braunfels, Texas who were his closest friends. Diana and Wayne were running and walking partners for over 40 years. Russell and Wayne played golf together. They treated Wayne like family and were constant sources of support and friendship.
Wayne was fortunate to have exceptional health and a sharp mind until near the end of his life. His family is thankful for the excellent care he received from Christus Hospital, Memory Care of New Braunfels, Home Instead, and Hope Hospice. As he wished, Wayne was cremated and there will be no public memorial service. Memorial contributions of time or money may be made to the donor’s charity of choice. If you knew Wayne, please remember him smiling and enjoying life. He had a long, interesting, happy, healthy time on Earth and was appreciative and thankful for all the wonderful people and experiences along the way.