September 23, 1948 ~ July 28, 2022
Wayne Alec Mills was born in San Antonio, Texas, on September 23, 1948. He was the youngest of four children born to Charles Curtis and Helen Ruth (Ray) Mills. His early years were spent in LaCoste, Texas. Later the family moved to New Braunfels, Texas, where Wayne finished his education graduating from New Braunfels High School in 1967. After graduation he served 2 years in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Wayne had a profound love for the outdoors and oftentimes could be found fishing. He worked construction and eventually became a heavy equipment operator. It was while working construction that he found his way to Rockdale, Texas, where he made his home for the next, approximately forty years until the time of his death July 28, 2022. While in Rockdale, Wayne met Howard and Maxine Ryan and their family along with Johnny Stewart. They had a special bond. Maxine says, “Wayne could get more vegetables out of a garden and he knew how to cook.” Wayne also loved helping Maxine with her grandsons and their friend Johnny, taking them fishing, to concerts, babysitting and cooking for them.
Wayne is survived by his brothers Jack Preston Mills of Sanderson, and Charles Cary (Janice) Mills of Del Rio and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Helen Mills, his sister Connie Ann Green and sister-in-law Anna Marie Mills. Wayne was laid to rest in the Stockdale Cemetery August 13, 2022, to be interred with his parents. Eternal rest grant unto him, Oh Lord.
Commented