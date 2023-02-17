Wanda Willbanks went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 13, 2023 She was born in New Braunfels, Texas November 29 1934. She is preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Ethel (Lunday) Brasuell, and sister Ruby (Brasuell) Castleberry. She is survived by her husband of thirty-one years, Carroll Willbanks, brother, William (Dubbie) Brasuell, daughter, Sandra (Pohler)Chamartin Nau, Stepsons Garey and Greg Willbanks, grandsons, Adam and Chad Chamartin, Trey, Tyler and Cole Willbanks and great granddaughters, Olivia and Brooklyn Chamartin, and Claire, Parker, and Reagan Willbanks
Wanda lived her life for her Lord Jesus Christ, volunteering for various causes and people. Her love flowed through her so effortlessly and touched anyone she was around. She was truly a role model for all. Wanda was loved tremendously and will be missed greatly.
Services will be held at First Baptist in Burnet, Texas at 10 a. m. on Saturday, February 18. She will be laid to rest in New Braunfels, Texas at Guadalupe Valley Memorial at 1:30 p.m.