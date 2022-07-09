Wanda Lee Corrigan, age 86, of Canyon Lake, Texas, passed away on May 30, 2022. Wanda was born December 27, 1935, in Gravette, Arkansas. Wanda spent most of her childhood growing up in Shawnee, OK, along with her parents, 2 brothers and 6 sisters. Her favorite pastime was going fishing with her father!
Wanda married at a young age and was the mother of 3, one of whom went to heaven as an infant. Wanda was a kind and loving mother, but most of all she loved the Lord. After retirement, Wanda and her second husband, Harold Corrigan, decided to call Canyon Lake their home.
Surviving family includes a son, a daughter, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death is her husband, Harold Corrigan, her infant daughter and a grandson.
A memorial for Wanda will be incorporated into the church service held on July 17th at Grace Bible Church in Canyon Lake. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
