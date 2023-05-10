Walter Krueger, Jr., age 78, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away on May 5, 2023. Born on November 26, 1944 in Cibolo, Tx, he was the 6th of 12 children to parents Walter and Leonie Krueger. He married Barbara Allman on January 13, 1968, and had 53 years of loving marriage until Barbara’s death in 2021.
Walter was an avid fisherman and hunter; he and his brothers were always at the top of local bass fishing tournaments in the 1970’s. He was on the water almost every weekend and knew Lakes Dunlap and McQueeney like no other at the time.
He spent over 40 years working in construction and as a self-employed carpenter. He and Barbara also owned AC’s Place on Lake Dunlap for many years, but his favorite job was being a grandpa. His other hobbies included cooking, gardening, growing vegetables, and spending time with family. In recent years he was a doting husband as Barbara battled against cancer, never leaving her side through treatments and to her death.
Walter is survived by his son, Michael; daughter-in-law Emily; grandson, Kevin; and numerous brothers/sisters/nieces/nephews that affectionately knew him as “Boogie”.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Elroy, Raymond, Evelyn, and Laurie; wife, Barbara; and son, Kevin.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 11th from 5:30 pm-8:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 12th at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Oaks. Interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Reception and additional fellowship and a meal will be at Walter’s property on Lake Dunlap.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Tx.