Walter Earl Fleming was born in Ben Wheeler, Texas on May 1, 1928. He started school in Kenna, New Mexico in a little two room schoolhouse with only 6 grades. He signed up to join the US Navy in April at the age of 15 just before his 16th birthday. He served in the amphibious forces in landing craft (LCVP) in the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He and his family and friends were frequent visitors to the Iwo Jimo Memorial and neighboring military academy in Harlingen, Texas. He even donated his Navy uniform and several other Navy items to that memorial. For his service in the Navy, he received two of the American Victory-World War II battle stars and one Citation for Bravery Under Fire at Iwo Jima.
He was married to Mae Emma Money after getting out of the Navy in 1946 until her death in 2005. They became parents of Lorraine (Fleming) Neese in 1948. And his journey of gospel teaching and missions work then began.
His schooling included William and Mary College in Norfolk VA., Southern Christian College in San Antonio Texas, and San Antonio Junior College, also in San Antonio, Texas. While in school in San Antonio, he started Community Christian Church in Schertz, Texas which later moved to Universal City.
Continually moving where God led him, he was a founding member of the First Christian Church of Clovis New Mexico, where he served as deacon and elder. He pastored the Nebo Christian Church in Nebo, Illinois for four years. Again, moving to First Christian Church of Oak Grove, Mo. He also taught at Full Faith Church of Love School of Ministry in Kansas. He then started the Full Gospel Church of the Redeemed in Oak Grove, where he served as Pastor for eight years.
He again moved, this time to Fredericksburg, Texas, started a church and worked with Missions in a Missionary Revival Crusade. In 1981, he became a founding member of World Indigenous Mission (WIM) and moved to New Braunfels, Texas. He taught School of the Local Church and a Missions class at his home church of Tree of Life Church in New Braunfels.
He married Catherine Hendrix Zimmerman on August 6, 2005 and together they partnered in writing books and traversing the world on short term missions’ trips. Later when health issues curtailed his travels, he took to letting his fingers do the walking. He wrote a book “Preaching with Power” to train indigenous pastors in their ministry. Eager pastors in Mexico received this pamphlet and many churches sprang up in Mexico because of Walter’s many books along with his many church building trips. He wrote one book after another on Missions with his wife’s (and many friends’) assistance. His most popular books were, “Faith to Move Mountains” and “Unsung Heroes of Missions”.
Eventually the day came where his writings were picked up in Africa and translated into Swahili to be circulated in Kenya and other East African nations. His many books have also been translated into Mexican Spanish and a Philippine dialect of Samarena.
Walter E. Fleming is survived by his wife, Cathy Fleming, and their large, blended family which includes his daughter Lorraine Neese, and stepsons Larry Covin with wife Carole, and Steve Covin with wife Linda. Grandchildren: Summer Montanez with husband Philip, Shane Neese with wife Nora, Katye Shical with husband Antonio, Alicia Sundermeyer with husband Chris, Nicole (deceased) and husband Ron, Dana Ferraro with husband Jesse, Catherine (Gaby) Middleton, Britt Ward with husband Sam, and Heather Wallace with husband Scott. Combined are 32 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
The family of Walter E. Fleming especially thanks the nurses, doctors and volunteers of Hope Hospice for their specialized attention during Walter’s time with them.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, any donations considered on behalf of Walter Earl Fleming, should be made to Hope Hospice or World Indigenous Missions in New Braunfels, Texas.