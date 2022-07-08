April 10, 1935 ~ July 4, 2022
Vinnie Jane Flowers Hahn, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 4th in New Braunfels, Tx. Vinnie Jane was born in Hardin County and grew up in the small town of Sour Lake, Tx. She was the only child to live, born to Clifford and Irene Monts Flowers and loved growing up among her dad’s 6 Brothers and 2 Sisters and their families, along with her most cherished lifelong friendship, sisters, Bettye Moore Chumley and Bobbye Moore Barron.
Vinnie Jane Hahn was a respected Refugio County business owner for many years in Woodsboro, Tx. operating the Woodsboro Florist and Gift Shop along with her Heirlooms from Yesteryear Antique Shop. The antiques were a strong bond between her and her mom. She also served in many roles at her church, but mostly you would find her behind the piano using her gifts to glorify the Lord. Her faith and love for Christ Jesus was with her throughout her life. Vinnie Jane also treasured her involvement with the Refugio County Texas A&M Mother’s Club. She served as the Club’s Local President and as Recording Secretary. She later moved into the State Leadership and served as State Parliamentarian, 6th Vice President, 3rd Vice President, 1st Vice President before assuming the State of Texas - State President role of the Federation of Texas A&M University Mother’s Club in 1977-78, something she was very proud of along with the immense Texas Aggie Spirit she loved and respected while serving in these areas of Leadership with other Moms throughout the state of Texas.
Vinnie Jane was predeceased by her wonderful husband, Wendell D. “Red” Hahn, her parents and brother, Cliffton Flowers. She is survived by her sons, J. Steven Pipkin (Stacey), L. Keith Pipkin (Kathy), and H. Eric Pipkin (Stephanie), as well as her husbands’ children Dennis Hahn (Dee), Denise Drummond and Cathy Bolin. She and Red each have 9 Grandchildren (18 grandchildren), and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 9th at 3:00pm at Lux Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1254 N Business 35 / Elliot Knox Blvd., New Braunfels, Tx. 78130
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Woodsboro, Texas at the La Rosa Cemetery.
Commented