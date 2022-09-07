Vicky Lynn Esquivel, 70, of New Braunfels, Texas, went to be with Jesus on Thursday August 25, 2022, at her home in New Braunfels surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 9, 1952, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Vicky was a loving mother of 4 children, amazing grandmother & great grandmother, she loved them all more than anything in this world and always put them before herself. She was a devoted wife for 45 years to her husband Johnny. She had an infectious attitude and always knew how to make you laugh. She was truly a joy to be around. She loved watching old westerns especially Gun Smoke and she would never miss her beloved Dallas Cowboys games, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Esquivel, of New Braunfels; son, Mark Duffy and wife Melissa, of Leesville, LA; son, John Duffy; daughter, Ashley Esquivel; son, Juan Esquivel and wife Nichole, all of New Braunfels; brother, Carl Smith, of Amarillo, Tx; 15 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Massey; grandmother, Clara Faulkenberry
Memorial service will be at Oakwood Baptist Church on Saturday, September 10th, at 11am. For those who wish to honor her Memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsetnewbraunfels.com for the Esquivel family.
