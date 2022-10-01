On Wednesday September 21, 2022, Vernon Price Parker, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84 and was greeted by his Father in Heaven. Vernon was born on July 27, 1938, in Oakland, California to Aline Lewis and Marvin Parker. On February 14, 1959, he married Joyce Marie Parker. Together they raised a son, Michael, and a daughter, Darlene, along with two beautiful granddaughters, Alexandria, and Victoria.
Vernon’s love for his community is evident by his long career in law enforcement. He served a total of 47 years in law enforcement, with 8 years at the Salinas Police Department as Sergeant, 27 years as a Special Agent and Special Agent in Charge in the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States of America (DEA) assigned to varies US states and Southeast Asia, and then for 13 years as the Director of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program (HIDTA).
Vernon was known for his giving spirit, quick wit, and his love for others. People were not only drawn to Vernon but loved him as their own father and grandfather. He lived a life full of adventure and has left a legacy that will be remembered by all who loved him.
Vernon is preceded by his father, Marvin, his mother, Aline, and his stepfather, Sam. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce, his two children, Darlene and Michael, his daughter-in-law, Marilyn, his two grandchildren Alexandria and Victoria, and his brother Marvin.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on October 4, 2022, from 6:30-8:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral home at 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130. The following morning, on October 5th at 10:00 am, there will be a Memorial Mass at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 315 N. Castell Ave in New Braunfels, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Association of Federal Narcotic Agents Foundation (AFNA), www.afnafoundation.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
