Vance Charles Rittimann, 79 of Spring Branch, Texas passed away at this home on the ranch on September 7, 2022. Vance was born on July 10, 1943 in New Braunfels, Texas to Elvin DJ Rittimann and Carmen Marie Beierle Rittimann.
Vance was a 5th generation Comal County resident and a descendant of the founding fathers of New Braunfels. He graduated from Canyon High School in 1961. He farmed and ranched his entire life until he was unable to. It was the true joy of his life. He also loved hunting and fishing. Vance loved Spring Branch and all the neighbors and friends whom he helped willingly when they needed help. He raised and protected sheep, goats, and cattle at his family’s ranch, his own ranch and many leases throughout several counties. Vance was truly a unique individual and a deadeye shot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin DJ Rittimann and Carmen Marie Beierle Rittimann; and son Lance Aaron Rittimann. He is survived by his loving partner of 23 years, Nancy Adcock; daughter Tammy Jo Rittimann; granddaughters Lindsey and Lauren; brother Carlon Rittimann; sister Ellen Rittimann-Weed (Buddy); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Visitation for Vance will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 5-8:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Bulverde (Red Roof Church). Burial will immediately take place at Smithson Valley Cemetery with reception to follow back at the church. Pallbearers are Cardis Rittimann, Vince Kelley, Cory Weidner, Paul Carr, Jody Garney, and Lowell Garney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Vance’s honor, to a charity of one’s choice.
