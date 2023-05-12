Tyrus Schroeder passed away May 9, 2023, surrounded by family at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, TX at the age of 68. Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 13, at 11 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Braunfels. A full obituary can be found at luxfhcares.com and clicking on Obituaries.
