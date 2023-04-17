Troy Eugene McLeod passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the age of 53. He was born on October 14, 1969, in New Braunfels, Texas to Sandra and Ron McLeod.
Troy is preceded in death by his father Ron McLeod. He is survived by his mother Sandra Ford; wife Christina Lamm; brothers Travis McLeod (September) and Ben McLeod (Kalani); sister Tessa Hernandez (John); children Paige DeJohn, Brooke Schuetz, and Mackenzie McLeod; stepson Art Barnes; nephews Austin McLeod (Rebecca), John Hernandez, and Victor Hernandez; a great-niece; as well as many grandchildren.
Troy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, riding his bike, and long walks with his wife. He had a great outlook on life and always uplifted others. He always had a good sense of humor and lit up the room. Troy was a good-hearted, loving husband, son, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was a successful businessman with many talents who overcame life’s challenges and became successful in carrying out his dream. His journey will never be forgotten.
Services will be on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Zoeller Funeral Home at 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Public viewing and visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m.; the Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m.
