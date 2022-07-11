A treasured New Braunfels Legend has died.
Tommy Ortiz, native of New Braunfels, went to be with Our Lord on July 8, 2022 at the age of 93 of congestive heart failure.
Tommy was born to Phoebe Elizabeth Jesse on March 8, 1929. He is preceded in death by his mother; his wife of 63 years, Virginia (Neuhoff) Ortiz who passed away in 2015.
Survivors include his children, Julie (Jeff) Ball of Houston, Patsy (Joe) Miranda of Estes Park, CO, Don (Denise) Ortez of New Braunfels and Barbie (Carlton) Henk of Marion.
Grandchildren are Steve (Maggie) Ball of Houston, Christy (Trey) Haverty of Dallas, Joseph (Katey) Miranda of Springfield, VA, Andrew (Beth) Miranda of Columbus, OH, Allison (Michael) Autrey of Colorado Springs, CO, Rory Hughes of Austin, Randi Hughes (Francisco) Fraire of Houston, Eric (Amy) Ortez of Seguin, Ryan (Abigail) Ortez of Baltimore, MD, Tanner (Saryn) Henk and Cameron (Alexandria) Henk of New Braunfels as well as 16 great-grandchildren.
Tommy grew up in homes up and down Comal Avenue in New Braunfels and loved telling the stories of playing football and baseball on Market Plaza with his many school friends.
He attended Sts. Peter and Paul School, Carl Schertz Elementary and New Braunfels High where he graduated in 1949.
At NBHS he was quarterback for the Unicorns from 1945-1949 and won All-District, All South Texas, All Central Texas and South Texas Iron Man.
Tommy joined the local Texas National Guard in 1948 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1958. In the guard he was Welter Weight Boxing Champion (1948), Sharpshooter Medal (155th Headquarters Battalion, Camp Bullis, presented by General Henry Specht, 1948) and 1st place swimming and diving (North Fort Hood, 1948). Also, City of San Antonio Welter Weight Golden Gloves Boxing Champion and the 3-meter Diving Champion (Woodlawn Pool) in 1948 and 1952 (Alamo Heights Pool).
He was awarded several college scholarships for diving and football. He chose Texas Lutheran College in Seguin and played football.
His favorite memories always included his days at Landa Park Pool where he spent many summers. He began working as a lifeguard there at age 15 eventually becoming head lifeguard where he remained until retiring after 25 summers. He spent time teaching himself to dive and over time would put on quite a performance for pool audiences. Each 4th of July, the pool lifeguards and their friends would put on a hilarious Clown Show off the 3-meter board outside the old bathhouse. At the end of the Clown Show, Tommy was the featured diver, impressing everyone with his many skills. Tommy was featured in the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung as Star of Yesteryear in 1964 and a Local Legend in 2017.
He met the love of his life, Virginia Neuhoff at Landa Park Pool in 1947. They married at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on August 11, 1951.
In 1951, Tommy started working for U.S. Gypsum on Wald Road as a Cost Clerk, eventually retiring as Office Superintendant in 1987.
He was the American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor for Comal County and trained many Boy and Girl Scout troops in water safety requirements.
At Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Tommy was a member of the Knights of Columbus and spent the last 25 years as an usher at the Saturday Mass where he enjoyed visiting with fellow parishioners and new friends he made every week.
An extreme highlight of his life was in 2001 when he met his maternal Aunt Delma and numerous Jesse cousins for the first time. He was blessed to have found them and they continued to be a part of his life.
Tommy was PTA President and Treasurer at Canyon High. He and Virginia enjoyed being Class Sponsors for his children’s classes and attending their reunions.
Photography was one of his favorite hobbies and many of his photos taken in and around New Braunfels are archived at The Sophienburg Museum and Archives.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Carlos Campos, Dr. Stephen Carey, Dr. Alexander Zweibach and Dr. DeSilva and the ICU staff, including nurses Cari and Russ at New Braunfels Christus Santa Rosa. Their loving care and attention helped Tommy so much and we appreciate them more than they will ever know. We would also like to thank his neighbors on Rivercrest Drive, especially Terry Burto.
Public visitation is Sunday, July 17th from 5-6pm and rosary 6-7pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 North Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Funeral Mass will be at 10am Monday, July 18th at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 198 W. Bridge Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130 with burial at the church cemetery on Peace Avenue. A reception will follow at St. Peter and Paul’s St. Mary’s Hall.
Pallbearers will be Steve Ball, Joseph Miranda, Rory Hughes, Andrew Miranda, Eric Ortez and Ryan Ortez.
Memorial donations may be made to, Attn: Memorials, Catholic Daughters of America and/or Christian Mother’s Society, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 198 W. Bridge Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
