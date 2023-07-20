Tomas Landin, 78, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday July 14, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 18, 1944 in New Braunfels, Texas to Mauro and Carmen Landin.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Comal Cemetery.
To view full obituary and to leave messages for the family please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.