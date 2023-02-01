14 MAR 1937 -
17 JAN 2023
Thomas Raymond Donaho Jr. was born on March 14, 1937 to Mozell May Donaho and Thomas Raymond Donaho Sr. in San Antonio Texas. He passed from this life in New Braunfels on January 17, 2023 at the age of 85.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leroy Moore, and his first wife Frances Yvonne Allbee Donaho. They were married 30 years until her death in 1989.
He is survived by wife Terrill Donaho and daughters Denese Maupin (Jim), Deborah Blevins (Zeno), Grandsons Timothy Wayne Blevins and Geoffery Thomas Blevins. Also, step daughters Joyce Pray (Bert) Janet Vanderver, Denise Vanderver Holyfield (Dexter), and stepson Stephen Vanderver. Step Grandchildren Daniel Miller, Brian Tribbitt, Cory Vanderver, Sean Wilkes, Stephen Vanderver, Jeremiah Pray, Jacob Pray, Andrew Vanderver, and Joel Maupin.
He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1955 and married his sweetheart Frances Yvonne Allbee shortly after graduation.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1956 and was stationed at Dyess AFB in Abilene Texas where he was an Aircraft Mechanic. Denese was born while they were stationed at Dyess. After 4 years active duty he was honorably discharged. They moved back to San Antonio where Deborah was born.
Tom held a variety of jobs and ultimately became a bus driver for Greyhound where he retired after 30 years. Thereafter he worked at San Antonio Airport as a shuttle bus driver for 8 years. He and Terrill were married in 1998 and began their journey together, which involved moving to Washington DC for two years and subsequent move to Oklahoma for 3 ½ years until Terrill Retired.
He was a wonderful Husband to Frances and father to Denese and Deborah. Always patient, considerate, and understanding to his children.
Later in life he enjoyed collecting coins and working on his computer.
A Grave Side Service will be held on January 23rd at Mission Park South in San Antonio Texas at 11:00 A.M. Please sign the guestbook at “www.missionparks.com/obituaries”. Request no flowers be sent, if you desire, please donate to a charity of your choice in his name.