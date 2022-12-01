Thomas Frank Antosh of New Braunfels passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022 at the age of 78 in New Braunfels, Texas.
He was born August 16, 1944 in Schulenburg, Texas, to Ivan and Edna (Niesner) Antosh. His father was of Ukranian/Czech descent while his mother came from a large German farming family. He was the only child in a farming family that ran a dairy in Swiss Alp. Tom was a multi-sport athlete in football and pole vault, and he excelled academically at Schulenburg High School where he graduated in 1962. He went on to Texas A&M University where he entered the Corps of Cadets and graduated in 1966. Following graduation from college, he was accepted in the Veterinary Medicine program at Texas A&M where he completed his veterinary degree in 1968.
Tom joined the U.S. Army as a veterinarian following his time at Texas A&M. His military career took him to multiple duty stations across the United States including Kansas, California, Arizona, Missouri, Texas and Louisiana. He also enjoyed multiple overseas tours to Germany and Italy in the 1970s where he became fluent in both German and Italian while travelling extensively across Europe. Tom was an avid outdoorsman – he caught salmon and sturgeon in the rivers of California, shot turkey in Kansas, bagged javelina in Arizona, and fished in the Mediterranean Sea. He obtained a master’s degree in Veterinary Preventative Medicine from University of California-Davis in 1981. Following a 24-year Army career, he retired in 1993 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His decorations include the Legion of Merit, 3 Meritorious Service Medals, and 3 Army Commendation Medals. Following his last duty station at Ft. Polk, Louisiana, he retired in New Braunfels, Texas, where he worked for the next 23 years as a relief veterinarian.
Tom’s lifetime passion was his family’s farm near Swiss Alp, Texas. While he travelled the world during his military career, his heart always brought him back to the big pecan trees and woods along the East Navidad River. He enjoyed working his land and cattle while sharing those experiences with his family. He remained connected with much of his large extended family throughout his life - especially his beloved uncles, Franklin and Benjamin (Benny) Niesner. Tom’s hobbies included arrowhead hunting, John Deere tractors, horticulture, history (especially Texas), and enjoying all that the great outdoors had to offer. He was a voracious reader and had a rare ability to recall information - even on obscure topics such as botany, beekeeping, and the migratory patterns of the Purple Martin. This led to some of his family and friends jokingly referring to Tom as “The Almanac”.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Ivan and Edna Antosh; his stepson, Douglas; his father’s four brothers - Joe, Jarislav, Theodore, and George; and his mother’s siblings - Josef, Robert, Ella, Hilda, Adele, Benjamin, Martin, Ida, and Franklin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Antosh; daughter, Deborah Reidhead (her husband, Randy); son, Ivan Antosh (his wife, Crystal); son, Josef Antosh (his wife, Danielle); and aunt, Dorothy (Niesner) Lalanne. His grandchildren include Troy, Kelli, Jack, Josefine, Marshall, Benjamin and Sydney. He is also survived by step-daughter, Merrily Piepho (husband, Robert). His step-grandchildren include Colleen, Charles, Bailey, Lauren, Lea, Miranda, Cash and Melissa. His step-great-grandchildren include Cyrus, Riley, and Bobby.
A visitation will be held in New Braunfels, Texas, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on December 2, 2022 from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be held December 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at High Hill, Texas, at 10 am with burial at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hostyn, Texas, immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to help rebuild the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn.