Thomas “Bob” Edmund Walker, 88, of LaGrange, Texas, passed on July 1, 2022. Services are under Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Creations.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels High School girls basketball coach dies after heart attack
- Naval Academy midshipman from New Braunfels dies after fall from Chilean waterfall
- Driver shortage forces bus service cuts to some areas of Comal ISD
- Eric Keith Shumway
- Man taken to hospital after being run over by his own vehicle
- Joey Rodriguez
- Dwindling Canyon Lake leads to boat ramp closures
- Ronald “Ron” Joseph Friesenhahn
- Comal ISD launches search for district’s next superintendent
- Jody Ray Brandt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented