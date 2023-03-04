Theodore Edward Nelson

Theodore (Ted) Edward Nelson, 73, passed away peacefully at home in New Braunfels, TX on February 12, 2023. Ted’s devotion to his loved ones and faith in God supported him during the tragic battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Ted’s family honored his wishes so he could be happy, comfortable, and cared for at home until he was embraced in the arms of Jesus.
The Celebration of Life will take place at Freedom Fellowship Church in New Braunfels, TX on March 7, 2023, beginning at 11 AM and officiated by Pastor Dennis Gallaher. To leave a message for the family and to read the full obituary, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.