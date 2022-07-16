Terry Alan Dowd, Sr passed away with family by his side on June 25, 2022, at the age of 74 years in his hometown of New Braunfels, Texas.
Terry was born August 26, 1947, in Beaumont, Texas to Charles and Billie Dowd. He married Jacque on December 6, 1970, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Blanco, Texas. They have three sons, Terry, Charles, and Chris, and two daughters-in-law, Lisa and Zeynep. There are three grandchildren, Austin, Grace, and Sean. Terry is preceded in passing by his parents and two brothers: Charles Jr and Jimmy Dowd. Terry is survived by his wife, brother, Pat, and his wife, Connie, his three sons, two daughters-in-law, and three grandkids.
Terry loved his family. He was proud of his family and often talked about his grandkids, sons, and wife’s accomplishments. He was a parishioner at Good Shepherd Catholic Church for over 30 years. He enjoyed being a part of the church, volunteering for church activities, and being a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved people. His family joked that he never met a stranger. He enjoyed being out in his front yard drinking wine, listening to music, and talking to his neighbors. He loved to play and watch golf. He got a hole in one in 1997. His father and he routed for the Astros together and it was a special moment when the Astros finally won a World Series in 2017.
Terry will be missed by his family and the many friends he has made throughout his life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Church of the Good Shepherd, Schertz, Texas.
Rosary 7/17/22 6:30pm. Funeral mass 7/18/22 11:30am both at Church of the Good Shepherd, Schertz, Tx.
