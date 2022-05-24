Teresa Coronado Rodriguez, 74, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away on May 16, 2022. Survived by her loving husband Gilbert Rodriguez, daughters Catherine Rodriguez and Monica Rodriguez, sons Gilbert Rodriguez, Jr. and Augustine Rodriguez. Her beautiful granddaughters that she was so proud of, Alexandria Rodriguez and Lia Rodriguez. Daughter in law Monica Borrego Rodriguez. Her brother Santiago Coronado and various nieces and nephews.
Teresa was preceded in death by Gregorio Coronado Sr., father, Dominga Garcia Coronado, mother, Mary Valenzuela, sister, Gregorio Coronado Jr., brother, Juan Coronado, brother, America Valenzuela-Martinez, niece, Petra Coronado, niece, and Isaiah Rodriguez, grandson.
Teresa retired from Lockheed-Martin after 25 years and retired after 9 years from the U.S. Department of Justice. During her retirement, she enjoyed taking care of her granddaughters and planning the next Disney World Vacation. She loved to debate politics, crochet, crossword puzzles and fattening up her fur babies.
A public visitation for Teresa will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy rosary will occur Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A funeral service will occur Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Rodriguez family.
