Susan Noble Dickens

Susan of La Vernia, Texas, formerly of Canyon Lake, was born on November 14, 1960, in New York City, the only child of Dorothy Van Duyne Noble and Raymond Morris Noble. Suzy, as she was lovingly known, attended Ohio State University, and later graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a BBA in Accounting.
Suzy encountered many adversities during her lifetime as she lost her mother at an early age and was raised by her father. In addition, her hearing was left severely impaired after contracting the measles as an infant. She wore hearing aids for the remainder of her life.
Suzy exhibited her passion for animals through the abundance of dogs that she cared for over her lifetime, in addition to her beloved Palomino quarter horse, Topaz, and later the colt, Flash. She was a 20-year member of the Palomino Patrol of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo’s grand entry. She also was active in various trail rides, such as with the Alamo Kountry Kickers and the Greater Randolph Area Trail Riders, along with other local events.
Suzy is survived by her loved ones, Tyler and Barry Dickens. Tyler also exhibits her love for animals as a pre-veterinary medicine student at Texas A&M University. Barry was her mainstay during their many hardships, even though they divorced after 18 years of marriage.
Suzy was a loving mother and wife, even though she endured the many trials of bipolar depression and its associated miseries. She will be remembered for the best times.
Graveside Services & Interment will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 TX-46, New Braunfels, Texas 78132.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Depression of Bipolar Support Alliance. https://www.dbsalliance.org/
