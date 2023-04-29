Susan Cummings, age 66, of Schertz, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born to Borden Kelton and Ruby Day in Sugarland, Texas on November 26, 1956.
She was a wife, a mother, a sister, daughter, and the best Grammy there was. She lit up when she was with her grandchildren and loved them all so very much. She married the love of her life not once but twice and the love they shared was rare and beautiful and they knew they were always meant to be together. Our redhead was always the life of the party, and if you were lucky, you might have even seen her do the Hukilau dance. She loved to cook, and she was very good at it, she even has her own cookbook she created. She also, loved playing Bingo with her “Bingo Diva” crew and that was something she really enjoyed.
When she beat cancer the first time that she was diagnosed with it, she knew God gave her a second chance and she took it. She gave her life to Christ so that she will never die but have eternal life as Christ promised, and she loved to worship him and sing with her hands in the air giving all praise to him.
She is survived by her husband, David Cummings; children – daughter, Aubree Hinski and husband Jerry; son, David Cummings wife Hannah; and daughter, Laura Allison and husband Layton; grandchildren, Grace and Jacob Hinski and Brooklynn, Bella and Brea Allison; Sister, Virginia McCleese husband Sam McCleese; nieces, Priscilla Hennessey and son, Conner Baudat and Melinda Cabrera. She was preceded in death by Parents and sister, Lisa Vogel.
Public Visitation will begin 9:00 AM Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Zoeller Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Pastor from Cornerstone officiating. A Private Graveside service will follow at Glen Eden Cemetery in Sabinal, Texas. Memorial Contributions may be given to :
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Cummings family.