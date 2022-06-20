Our dear mother, Sue Berry Thormeyer, passed away on June 17, 2022 at the age of 85 after a full and long life. She was very loved and will be missed terribly. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, and sister. She grew up in Sinton TX and enjoyed her retirement in New Braunfels. She was preceded in death by her husband Nolan Thormeyer, parents Elmo and Mildred Berry, sister Wilma McGill and brothers Dean Berry and Tommy Berry. She is survived by her son Scott Tabor and daughter Shelly Kronke (husband David Kronke), grandson Hays Kronke (wife Leslie Turner), grandson Caleb Kronke, granddaughter Hope Kronke, brother Donald Berry and many other loving family members.
Sue was a secretary for both Refugio and Comal ISDs, a dedicated caregiver, a talented artist, a cat lover and enjoyed traveling.
The family finds great comfort in knowing she is resting easy in heaven with the Lord. We will always remember her singing our blessing “We need thee.”
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Tiffin House in Georgetown TX for their care and compassion.
Services will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Followed by burial at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
