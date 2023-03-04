Stonewall (Stony) Jacobs Felton Jr. was born on March 15, 1927, to Fishel and Stonewall Felton Sr. in Little Rock, Arkansas. He died peacefully on February 14, 2023.
He had one younger brother, John, who was born on the same birthday. He began his early years attending elementary school in Knoxville, Tennessee. Later his family moved to New Orleans, where he attended high school at the New Orleans Academy. He then went on to serve his country in the Navy during WW 2. Afterwards, he attended Tulane University, graduating with a B A degree in Political Science.
It was there that he met Elizabeth (Banjo) Nicoll, while she was attending Sophia Newcomb. They were married in 1950 in Charlotte, N C, Elizabeth’s hometown.
They moved to Beaumont, Tx, where their daughter, Charlotte Anne (Channe) and son, Stonewall Jacobs III (Stony) were born.
Throughout his lifetime, Stony expressed his entrepreneurial spirit. In Beaumont he was associated with S.J. Felton Insurance Co. and co-owner of an Oil Field Service Co. Later his family moved to Lafayette, La. with Tennessee Life Insurance Co.
While in Louisiana, he began several interesting businesses, including Capt. Stony’s Crawfish Co. and selling the “Floaties” water air floatation for children.
In 1972, he moved to Key Biscayne, Florida with Century 21 Air Travel Club as head of promotion for that company. He later, in 1980, formed the Gator Fabricators Co. in Tampa, Florida for the restoration of bridges throughout the state of Florida.
Stony moved back to Beaumont, Texas in 1982 and worked with his family business, S.J.Felton Insurance Co.
He later semi-retired in 1990 and moved to New Braunfels, Texas. There he became the sales manager for Exac-Tac, a product sold to DOT’s around the country.
Stony was preceded in death by his parents, Fishel and Stonewall Jacobs Sr., and his brother John.
He was devoted to his family. Stony and Elizabeth (Banjo) celebrated their 72nd anniversary in August 2022. To his children, Stony and Channe, he was both a wonderful father and best friend. His legacy is his exuberance for life, the delight he took in entertaining his friends, and the joyous memories he left with all those who knew him. His family will miss him dearly but take comfort that he’s now embarking on new adventures in heaven.
He was one of a kind, who was an advocate of “Laissez Bon Temp Rouler”. The saints surely marched in to greet him when he arrived!
There will be a graveside service Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00 am at Comal Cemetery. Afterwards, family and friends are invited to our home for a visit and a light lunch.
If you desire, donations in memory of Stony may be made to The Humane Society of the New Braunfels area or The Headwaters of the Comal in New Braunfels.