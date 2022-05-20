Stephen Jennings of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on May 12, 2022 at the age of 75. Steve was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Dr. Charles and Peggathies Jennings on August 29, 1946. He is reunited in heaven with the love of his life, Claudette Jennings, his wife of 51 years.
Steve proudly served his country in Vietnam and aside from his family, his greatest devotion was to the military. He served with honor for 25 years and was a true patriot. He was a devoted family man and an active participant in his children and grandchildren’s lives. He often coached his children’s softball and baseball teams and was always willing to go in the backyard or to the fields to practice with them. Despite being stationed away from extended family, Steve always held family close and was intentional about visiting every year. He was happy to get reassigned to Bergstrom Air Force base in Austin, TX to finish out his career since the majority of his and Claudette’s family was in Texas. While back in Austin, he set a goal of finishing his bachelor’s degree before he was 50 and was very proud of that accomplishment.
Steve was a friend to everyone and could talk to anyone, instantly making a new friend. He loved to joke around and even when he was in pain or ill never stopped smiling and never complained. Steve was kind and gentle and would always help in any way he could. He loved spending time with his seven grandchildren and even when mobility became difficult would make every effort to still attend their activities. Steve loved watching old movies and sports and his family would tease him about his love for Diet Dr. Pepper and Costco. He and Claudette were passionate fans of The University of Texas football team. They had season tickets and attended every home game and many away games for 30+ years, often getting there two hours before kickoff so they didn’t miss a minute of the warm-ups.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Dorraine Jennings-Gilbreath and her husband, Don, of New Braunfels, TX; son, Scott Jennings and his wife, Chelsea, of Killeen, TX; grandchildren, Cody Gilbreath, Logan Gilbreath, Tyler Jennings and his wife Aurora, Ashley Jennings, Jeremy Jennings, Savannah Jennings, and Emily Jennings; brothers Peter Jennings and his wife Victoria of Washington DC, Charles Jennings and his wife Terri of New Braunfels, TX, Mike Jennings and his wife Brigitte of Telephone, TX; Bruce Jennings and his wife, Debbie of Martindale, TX; brother-in-law, Jerry Perkins of Welfare, TX; along with his brothers in law, Allen Sigwald and his wife, Peggy of Tyler TX; Darren Sigwald and his wife Bonnie of Rockport, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Steve and Claudette also had what was good naturedly referred to as the favorite child, Riley, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Steve is preceded in death by his wife, Claudette, his parents Charles and Peg, and his sister Suzanne.
Please join us to honor and celebrate his life at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 2:00pm in the Pavilion, with a reception to immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project.
